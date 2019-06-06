June 7th marks National Chocolate Ice Cream Day. Ashley Chapman from Chapman's Ice Cream joined us on CTV Morning Live to celebrate the world's second most popular flavour. Vanilla being the first. We worked together to create the ultimate chocolate sundae complete with Chapman's Premium Chocolate Fudge Brownie ice cream.

Chapman's is a Canadian success story with humble roots. It originated in 1973 in Markdale, Ontario and was started by David and Penny Chapman as a small creamery. Chapman's is now Canada's largest independent ice cream company with the Chapman family at the head. This means the same commitment to high quality and great value.

Chapman's has also taken on a new cause to support through their Chapman's Yukon Caribou Bars. 0.25 cents of each of these products sold across Canada will be donated towards ongoing Caribou protection efforts through CPAWS. Canada's Caribou population has been continously declining so the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society is focusing their efforts on conservation measures. Chapmans felt that they wanted to contribute to this process and bring attention to the ongoing deterioration of Canada's wildlife.