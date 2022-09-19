Chaos at music festival at Vancouver's PNE Amphitheatre after Lil Baby performance cancelled

It was a chaotic night at a music festival at Vancouver's Pacific National Exhibition Amphitheatre Sunday after a performer couldn't take to the stage.

Videos posted to social media show people trashing the event area, pulling down tents and throwing objects. From the videos, it appears some were angry that Sunday's headliner, Lil Baby, did not end up performing.

Organizers of the two-day Breakout Festival posted a statement to Twitter saying the artist was "too sick to perform" and partial refunds would be offered.

"We know you were looking forward to seeing him but these circumstances are beyond our control," the statement said.

Other videos showed the crowd booing while the statement was read onstage by an organizer.

Vancouver police said they arrested seven people and plan to launch a criminal investigation following Sunday's events.

"Vancouver police officers were already inside the venue and providing extra security when several hundred people began fighting and destroying property in the Amphitheatre on the PNE grounds, and in the surrounding neighbourhood," said Const. Tania Visintin in a news release Monday.

"Dozens of extra officers were redeployed from other areas of the city to restore order, with some officers having bottles and other objects thrown at them."

No major injuries were reported, but Vancouver police said there "is likely thousands of dollars in property damage."

Along with vendor kiosks and garbage cans being overturned, tables, tents and fridges were knocked down and thrown, police said.

"We will conduct a full and thorough investigation into the actions of anyone who destroyed property, put concert-goers in danger, or committed other criminal acts," Visintin said. "Though this investigation will take time, we will pursue criminal charges against people who participated in this violence and destruction."

Officials from the PNE confirmed in a statement Monday there was "significant damage" to both the amphitheatre and Hastings Park.

"To our neighbours – the PNE is incredibly sorry for the actions of those guests and the impact this behaviour may have had on our community," a statement from the PNE said. "We will be undertaking a full investigation."

Several other last-minute changes were made to the festival lineup. On Sept. 13, organizers announced Lil Uzi was no longer able to perform "due to unforeseen circumstances." Then, on Sept. 16, another notice on social media said Polo G and Sofaygo would not perform either.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Alissa Thibault