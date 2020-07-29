VANCOUVER -- Coquitlam RCMP are searching for a fraud suspect accused of using a fake ID to rent an apartment where he allegedly stole thousands of dollars' worth of items.

Mounties have released his picture and description in hopes someone recognizes the man.

Mounties say they were contacted by a rental property owner on March 26 who told them a suspect had used a false driver's licence to rent an apartment.

The owner reported thousands of dollars worth of items, including a chandelier, fireplace, thermostats, appliances and baseboard heaters, were stolen from the apartment, which left extensive damage.

The suspect is described by the landlord as about 5'6" to 5'8" with short brown hair and blonde highlights. He appears to be white and may go by the fake name "Corey Lyndon." He also had a thick beard that was about 10cm long.

If anyone recognizes the suspect, they're asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP's non-emergency line and ask for Const. Genevieve St-Louis.