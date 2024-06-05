CFAX 1070 AM, 107.3 Virgin FM, CTV News Vancouver Island expand into the growing community of Esquimalt

CFAX 1070 AM, 107.3 Virgin FM and CTV News Vancouver Island will be moving their operations into the growing community of Esquimalt, B.C., and unveiling a brand-new, state-of-the-art studio in the Esquimalt Town Square just around the corner from Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt.

"Esquimalt is an amazing community, full of families, local businesses and home to Canada’s Pacific Fleet," said Operations Manager and News Director Stuart Adamson. "It has its own unique vibe and everyone here at CFAX 1070 AM, 107.3 Virgin RADIO, and CTV News Vancouver Island cannot wait to contribute to that energy and be a part of it."

Bell Media becomes the first major broadcaster to call the township of Esquimalt home, and the move represents the organization's commitment to expanding its reach and connecting with an even broader audience through community, local stories, music, and laughs.

"Moving to Esquimalt ignites our creativity and commitment to the capital region as a whole, with greater accessibility within the community,” said Brad Challoner, Program Director for CFAX 1070 and 107.3 Virgin Radio. "Our hosts can't wait to bring their unique mix of entertainment, information, and community engagement to this vibrant hub."

The stations currently occupy a three-storey building in downtown Victoria. Once the move is complete, the station's radio, TV, promotions, engineering and sales staff will collaborate on a whole new level, together in one space.

"We hope this move from our current location at 1420 Broad Street will open up some valuable real estate in downtown Victoria, as it would be an ideal location for more housing to be added to the region," added Adamson.

The organization anticipates the move will be complete by January 2025.