VANCOUVER -- Will you be my cyber valentine?

For those online dating, this will be the reality in 2021 due to the pandemic.

Matchmaker and dating expert Krystal Walter joined CTV Morning Live to share ideas for romance together while apart.

Zoom dating has gained popularity over the last year.

To make Valentine's Day special Walter shared that there are many ways to elevate the typical Zoom date.

Partaking in an online cooking class, playing online games and even doing a virtual yoga class together are great ways to mix it up.

Gifting for Valentine's Day can often feel stressful when dating.

Walter said if you haven't been dating for longer than two months it's too soon to get a Valentine's Day gift.

If you haven't met in person, she said, you should not give out your address.

If you have an office address or PO Box, that is a better option.

For those who have been dating longer and want to send a gift, Walter recommended a gift card to enjoy takeout from a local restaurant or creating a gift basket with all the essentials for relaxing at home.

On the show, Walter highlighted one of the biggest online dating trends surrounding Valentine's: Astrolove is when people look for compatability based on their zodiac signs.

Tons of singles are adding zodiac signs to their dating profiles.

Even for those that don't take their horoscopes too seriously, this can be an excellent conversation starter.

Although the goal is to find love, Walter did caution against online romantic scams this time of year.

People should never send money or gifts cards online to someone they have not met.

A big red flag is if someone is expressing deep, romantic feelings very early on.

Scammers unfortunately love to prey on people's emotions.

Learn more dating tips from Krystal Walter by watching the full video from CTV Morning Live.

