VANCOUVER -- California has so much diversity in terroir, the state is an ideal place to grow nearly every kind of grape.

From grape to glass, California vintners are focused on sustainable practices.

Sustainable winegrowing practices protect soil, air and water.

In California, many wineries take significant steps to create high quality wines while protecting the environment.

On CTV Morning Live, Angela Aiello, known as Super Wine Girl, shared some of the sustainable practices used.

Aiello highlighted that many wineries use sheep and beneficial birds to control weeds and pests.

Aiello explained that cover crops, drip irrigation and process ponds are used to conserve water.

Conserving energy is another important aspect when it comes to sustainablity.

California winegrowers have adopted a number of energy-saving practices such as night harvesting, utilizing energy efficient equipment and installing alternative energy sources like solar panels.

Well managed vineyards can have a life span of 25 years or more.

Aiello shared this is why protecting the ecosystems of these vineyards is a high priority for California's winegrape growers.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to learn more about California Wines from Super Wine Girl.

