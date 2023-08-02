CBC Vancouver staffer arrested and charged in alleged child sex assault

Vancouver police have arrested a man who now faces charges in connection with an alleged sexual assault against a child.

According to the BC Prosecution Service, Vincent Papequash faces one count of sexual interference and one count of sexual assault for allegedly touching a person under the age of 16 for a sexual purpose.

Vancouver police say officers arrested Papequash on Saturday, the same day the offences allegedly took place.

A BCPS spokesperson said he has since been released with conditions.

CTV News has learned Papequash was a stranger to the alleged victim, who is a very young child.

There is a court-ordered publication ban on some details of the alleged assault.

Beginning in October of last year and up until his arrest, Papequash worked as an associate producer in the CBC Vancouver newsroom.

He has since deleted his social media accounts and a biography page about him has been removed from the CBC Vancouver website.

A CBC spokesperson declined to comment on the charges against Papequash, but did confirm he is no longer employed by the broadcaster.

According to sources within the CBC Vancouver newsroom, security escorted Papequash from the building earlier this week.

CTV News has not been able to successfully contact Papequash, who has another court appearance scheduled for September.

None of the allegations against him have been proven in court.