Vancouver police are sharing surveillance video of a disturbing assault outside a Yaletown lounge that left a man with life-altering injuries.

The 28-year-old victim was attacked outside Pierre's Champagne Lounge on March 31, 2018, and suffered head injuries that police said are still affecting him almost a year later.

Video of the incident shows a group of people standing outside the venue at 1:59 a.m. when a man in a baseball cap suddenly punches another man in the head twice – an attack Sgt. Jason Robillard described as a "serious sucker punch."

The victim is then seen falling to the sidewalk, and lying motionless as a second suspect appears to shout at him. Police say the second suspect then assaulted a friend of the victim shortly after.

When asked why police waited so long to release the video, Robillard defended the move, saying it was necessary to do as much work as possible before going public with the suspects’ images.

“The investigation’s been underway the whole time,” insisted Sgt. Jason Robillard. “There were investigative steps necessary and going to the media is an investigative step even if it’s later in this investigation. In this case, we’re releasing it today in the hopes we are able to identify the two individuals in the video.”

The second victim had only minor injuries, but the man who was sucker-punched is still grappling with serious head injuries according to police. They say the two victims are friends.

If anyone recognizes either the man who threw the punch or his friend who is seen yelling at the victim as he lay unconscious can reach police at 604-717-2541. Anyone who wants to remain anonymous can instead call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.