Witness video posted to social media captured a heated confrontation that involved shouting, insults and even a death threat between a woman and several other passengers on a West Vancouver transit bus over the weekend.

According to transit police, the incident occurred at around 8 p.m. on Sunday on the 250 route from the Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal towards Vancouver.

Sgt. Clint Hampton said the woman with a blonde ponytail seen in the clip had taken up the seat beside her with her belongings. When another rider asked her free up the space, "a verbal argument ensued between her and, actually, what ended up being several other individuals on board the bus."

That part of the confrontation was not captured on camera. What the video does show are the 2 ½ minutes of insults and threats that ensued.

"She made several lewd comments, including some racially charged comments and other members on the bus also got involved in the argument," Hamptons said.

The blonde woman, who can be heard telling other passengers she is 59 years old, becomes particularly agitated when she realized that several other riders are filming her.

"That's an invasion of privacy. Don't f--- with me," she says. "There are laws against pointing your phones at f---ing people. Do you understand me? I'll f---ing kill you."

She can also be seen getting out of her seat and charging towards passengers standing closer to the front of the bus several times during the video. It's unclear, however, if she made physical contact with anyone.

When another woman approaches her to scold her over her behaviour, she can be seen trying to shove her away, calling her a "moron" and "dumb f---."

Hampton said officers have spoken to several people who were on the bus, which investigators believe was somewhere between Park Royal shopping mall and Demman Street in Vancouver at the time of the incident.

Police haven't recommended any charges, and Hampton wouldn't say if charges are a possibility as the investigation moves forward.

The District of West Vancouver, which operates the bus, told CTV News its protocol prioritizes the safety of the vehicle operator and passengers. It encourages drivers to pull over and contact authorities if need and avoid any confrontations.

In the video, the driver can be seen making a stop, but continuing on the route, despite the loud incident unfolding behind them. One passenger can be heard yelling "stop the bus" several times during the witness video.

"We've got to get her off the bus," another passenger says.

District officials said it's too early in the investigation to determine whether or not the driver followed protocol.

Meanwhile, Hampton called the video an example of the "wrong approach from both sides" and urged transit users to speak with the driver or another transit employee rather than confront another passenger in these kinds of situations.

With files from CTV Vancouver's St. John Alexander