Dashboard camera video captured in East Vancouver shows a close call between a cyclist and a tanker truck that ended with the bicycle being flattened by the massive vehicle.

The incident occurred in front of the Real Canadian Superstore on Rupert Street at Grandview Highway.

The video shows the truck turning right into the parking lot of the store, nearly hitting the cycling, who was stopped in the bike lane closest to the curb.

Luckily, the cyclist was able to get out of the way in time, but the bike itself did not fare as well as it was caught underneath the truck.

The video ends with the totalled bike lying on the curb as the vehicle pulls away.

Vancouver police said they have not been made aware of the incident.