RICHMOND - Imagine stepping off a plane at Vancouver International Airport and boarding a ferry, without having to drive to Horseshoe Bay or Tsawwassen.

A report on the future of BC Ferries commissioned by the provincial Ministry of Transportation calls on the government to think big and proposes "a new terminal on Iona Island near Sea Island, which has the potential to significantly reduce crossing times to Vancouver Island while offering better integration with YVR and the Canada Line."

Home to a large bird population, a regional park and a wastewater treatment plant, Iona Island sits just north of YVR and connects to Sea Island with a causeway.

It is on the opposite side of the airport from the Sea Island Canada Line stations, but the potential link to rail service connecting with downtown Vancouver had foot passengers at Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal excited.

"I think that's definitely a good idea," said one woman who spoke to CTV News Vancouver as she exited a transit bus. "It would make it a lot easier and people wouldn't have to wait for the bus as much. I think it would definitely be good."

"For sure, I think that's a good idea, just creating more ways for people to get around and cutting down on traffic congestion,” said a man as he entered the terminal to catch his ferry.

Neither the Ministry of Transportation or BC Ferries commented on the idea this weekend.

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena will be meeting with stakeholders in coastal communities to discuss the future direction of BC Ferries.

"Decisions on transportation investments have long-lasting impacts. That's why it's important that the people of British Columbia should have a say in the future of coastal ferry transportation," she said in a news release about the report.

The general public will have a chance to weigh in on BC Ferries through consultations planned for the new year.