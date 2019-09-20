

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





BC Ferries is in the early stages of redeveloping its decades-old Horseshoe Bay terminal and is now seeking public feedback.

The terminal, which services routes between Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast and Bowen Island, hasn't gone through significant upgrades since the 1960s. Over years of growth, small changes and add-ons have tried to accommodate an increase in travellers, but BC Ferries says the terminal is at capacity.

"The Horseshoe Bay terminal plays a significant role in connecting communities and customers," said Mark Wilson, vice president of strategy and community engagement, in a news release.

"This makes it a good time to get more detailed input on how we improve the terminal to meet the community's future growth and emerging needs."

Last May, BC Ferries surveyed 1,500 people to get feedback on what they'd like to see in the redevelopment. Themes that came out of that process included efficiency, accessibility and integrating the village. Some design concepts were developed from that feedback.

"We've developed these draft concepts with what we heard, and now we want to further define them with more input from the community," Wilson said.

As part of its process and based on that initial feedback, BC Ferries has created a "visual profile" that will be used in future designs. For example, several images are included to "reflect the kind of narrative you would like the design of the terminal to tell," such as a West Coast shore, present ferry terminal and a seal.

Some of the changes proposed include a second exit road, a new waiting area for foot passengers, a transportation hub and another storey being added to the terminal building.

From now until Oct. 13, anyone can give feedback online. There is also a community engagement event scheduled on Oct. 7 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Gleneagles Golf Course in West Vancouver.

The engagement process is part of a long-term, 25-year plan for the terminal and construction likely wouldn't begin until the mid-2020s.