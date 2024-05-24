Catalytic converter thieves are targeting these North Vancouver neighbourhoods: RCMP
Mounties in North Vancouver are warning residents to be vigilant after noting what they say is a "dramatic increase" in catalytic converter thefts.
In a statement Thursday, the RCMP said several neighbourhoods appear to be targeted, including Cleveland, Grousewoods, Handsworth and Lynn Valley. In an effort to identify suspects, Mounties asked anyone with surveillance video to come forward.
"As is often the case, our biggest investigational asset are vigilant community members," Const. Mansoor Sahak said in a news release. "Surveillance footage is an immensely helpful resource that we lean on for identifying suspects and the patterns that can lead to an arrest. If a thief knows they're being recorded and the whole neighbourhood is on the lookout, they'll be more likely to change their plans."
Catalytic converters treat a vehicle's exhaust pollutants to create less harmful emissions. They contain small amounts of valuable metals, making them attractive to thieves. Police said most vehicles being targeted are Hyundai, specifically Tucson and Santa Fe models.
"With the right tools and technical knowledge, a catalytic converter can be removed quickly – 30 seconds flat in some cases," Sahak said. "However, this is a noisy process. If you find yourself waking to the sound of power tools at an ungodly hour and spot a suspicious person underneath a car, please don’t hesitate to give us a call."
A new catalytic converter costs between $100 to $200, plus the price of installation.
To avoid being targeted, police recommend parking cars in a garage, when possible, or in a well-lit area. Anyone with surveillance video of a theft should call police at 604-985-1311 or leave a tip anonymously with Crime Stoppers.
