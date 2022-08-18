Cat with 'huge' face wound found wandering streets for more than week: B.C. SPCA

A cat with a "huge" wound on his face that appears to have been abandoned is in the SPCA's care after he was spotted wandering the streets for more than a week.

The SPCA's Prince Rupert branch said Good Samaritans picked up the cat named Edward and contacted its team.

"Fortunately we were able to get an emergency veterinary exam the same day he was brought in," said the SPCA's Joe Griffith.

The SPCA said Edward was immediately cleaned and his wound was treated. It's expected he'll need up to five weeks of in-care treatment, monitoring and daily wound cleaning to make sure he doesn't get an infection.

Edward might also have ringworm, the SPCA said. If his test is positive, he'll need more treatment. He's also scheduled to get vaccinations and de-worming treatments and will be neutered after he's recovered.

Even though Edward is in isolation right now, Griffith says he's a "very happy cat," adding that he "looks forward to his morning treats and loves nothing more than making small talk and hanging out while he gets his wound treated."

The SPCA's goal of raising just over $2,200 has been surpassed nearly sevenfold. As of Thursday morning, more than $14,800 had already been raised for Edward's care.