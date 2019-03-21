Confrontations with coyotes can be deadly for cats – but one fierce feline managed to turn the tables this week in North Vancouver.

Photographer Norm Lee said he was cleaning his backyard barbecue when he witnessed a tense standoff between an orange tabby and a coyote.

But despite what you might expect, Lee said the house pet was the instigator.

"The neighbourhood cat was chasing this coyote," Lee said on YouTube.

After seeing them "blast across" his yard, the photographer managed to record video of the animals facing each other down on a log.

And while it appears the coyote is hunting the cat, Lee insists that wasn't the case.

"Rest assured, it was the cat that was the aggressor!" he wrote.

Regardless of who started the confrontation, Sgt. Simon Gravel of the B.C. Conservation Officer Service said the cat is lucky it managed to intimidate the much larger predator.

Coyotes play an important role hunting other urban wildlife, including rats, raccoons and skunks, and Gravel said they don't shy away from attacking household pets.

"It's a very common occurrence," he told CTV News. "Generally, small cats will not have a chance against a coyote."

Small dogs, particularly those that are allowed to wander around off-leash, are another easy target.

Gravel said coyotes are already quite comfortable in urban settings, but that homowners can minimize the chances of the animals entering their yard by locking up attractants, scaring them away whenever they're spotted, and by never, ever feeding them.

"Often they're perceived as hungry and people will see them and feed them. That's the biggest threat for coyotes," Gravel said. "It's important to not make them feel comfortable."

Anyone who spots a coyote that’s potentially habituated to humans can report the animal to the Conservation Officer Service's 24-hour hotline at 1-877-952-7277.

