VANCOUVER -- A cat that was hit by vehicle after collapsing and getting frozen stuck to an icy highway in northern B.C. is miraculously recovering in SPCA care.

The animal welfare agency said the cat was found on the highway near Montney, which is about 25 kilometres north of Fort St. John.

"We believe this poor cat was wandering and probably succumbed to hypothermia and collapsed in the middle of the road," said Candace Buchamer, manager of the North Peace SPCA, in a news release.

"A semi-truck driver was travelling the icy highway when he saw a dark spot in the road. He watched in dismay as an oncoming vehicle drove right over it without slowing."

The truck driver pulled over to check on the cat, who was amazingly still alive.

"When he went to lift her from the road he realized that she was frozen to the ground," Buchamer said. "He rushed her to the nearest veterinary clinic, who contacted the SPCA."

The cat was given emergency treatment for hypothermia and soon became bright and alert. Other assessments showed she had a severely fractured leg below the knee and skin wounds from road rash.

The SPCA expects her surgery and care to cost about $2,500. So far, more than $20,000 in donations have been received for the cat.

"She is such a sweet, friendly kitty. Despite her injuries she is very curious about her surroundings and loves to interact with the people who are caring for her," Buchamer said.

"We are so grateful to the truck driver who stopped to help her, and we hope animal lovers will help us give her the happy ending and new, safe home she deserves."