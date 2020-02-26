VANCOUVER -- The BC SPCA is issuing a warning to pet owners after a cat was found trapped in a boarded up, abandoned home in Vancouver.

The tabby cat, now named Jenny, was found after a neighbour said they noticed the house was abandoned, but heard the cat crying. An animal rescue officer went to the house and brought Jenny to a local SPCA branch.

"We understand that there are situations where people can no longer care for their pet and the BC SPCA is always here as a safety net for these animals," said Marcie Moriarty, chief prevention and enforcement officer for the BC SPCA in a news release.

"But we also want to remind the public that not only is it cruel to abandon an animal, it is also illegal and punishable under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act."

According the SPCA, someone convicted of an offence under that act could be fined up to $75,000, face up to two year in jail and be banned from owning any animals.

Jodi Dunlop, Vancouver SPCA branch manager, said Jenny was confused and scared when she was first brought in.

"But she has really bounced back and is such a sweet little tabby," Dunlop said. "She must wonder what happened to her family, but she is safe now, and is being showered with love and attention."