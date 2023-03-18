Cash, drugs and luxury vehicles seized during simultaneous searches in New Westminster, police say

Police in New Westminster say they seized "several high-end vehicles" along with cash, suspected drugs and a loaded gun while executing two search warrants simultaneously earlier this month.

The New Westminster Police Department announced the seizures Thursday, but they happened on March 2 and were part of a drug trafficking investigation that has been ongoing since September.

Among the drugs seized were cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl, police said.

Police did not say where the two warrants were executed, but Sgt. Andrew Leaver told reporters two suspects had been arrested and released pending further investigation.

Several NWPD specialty units were involved in the investigation, as were the Vancouver Police Department and the Lower Mainland District Integrated Emergency Response Team, according to a statement from the NWPD.

“The results of this recent project underscore our commitment to focusing our efforts on individuals who are selling and distributing dangerous drugs within our communities,” said Leaver in the statement.

“New Westminster Police Department officers continue to take a comprehensive approach to investigating drug trafficking and work closely with our partners to disrupt and dismantle the criminal networks involved in these offenses.”