A bulk carrier sent a large plume of smoke over Burrard Inlet after one of its hatches blew open on Tuesday, the coast guard said.

It's unclear what caused the incident or what the ship was carrying.

At first, it was also unclear if it was smoke or steam that came from the ship, but the Port of Vancouver later confirmed it was the former.

In a statement, the port said it was aware of the incident and confirmed there was no fire, no reported injuries and no pollution.

The port added that it's waiting to hear from the shipping agent about what might have caused the hatch to blow.

Witnesses on the beach reported hearing a loud bang before the smoke poured out of the ship.

The plume could also be seen from CTV News Vancouver's Chopper 9 but appeared to dissipate a short time after the incident.

The coast guard said there were no reports of a fire or injuries, adding that the Vancouver Port Authority is investigating and coast guard vessels are on standby.