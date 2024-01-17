Car crashes through barrier, falls from third floor of parkade on UBC campus

VANCOUVER
    Firefighters on the UBC campus after a car fell from the third floor of a parkade. (Image credit: Michael Bateman/X) Firefighters on the UBC campus after a car fell from the third floor of a parkade. (Image credit: Michael Bateman/X)
    First responders are at the University of British Columbia on Wednesday after a car crashed through the wall of a parkade on campus and fell to the ground.

    Vancouver Fire Rescue Services Asst. Chief Jarret Gray told CTV News crews arrived at the parkade in the 6000 block of Thunderbird Boulevard around 10 a.m. to secure the scene and extract the driver.

    He said the vehicle broke through a concrete barrier on the third floor of the parkade, fell vertically off the ledge and landed on its nose.

    Ten apparatus, along with heavy and technical rescue teams, were sent to the scene, according to VFRS.

    Crews secured the broken wall and the vehicle before entering the vehicle to remove the driver, Gray said.

    He said that firefighters successfully extracted the patient, but did not disclose the person’s condition, adding “this is a police matter at this time.”

    CTV News has reached out to the University RCMP detachment for more information and will update this story if a response is received.

    In a statement, UBC said its Thunderbird Parkade is closed, and does not have an estimate for when it will re-open.

    “Drivers with vehicles inside will not be able to access their vehicles at this time,” it reads. “We apologize for the inconvenience and ask anyone parked at Thunderbird to make alternative arrangements to get home.”

