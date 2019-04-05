

CTV News Vancouver





Capilano University has announced it is opening a satellite campus on North Vancouver's waterfront.

In a statement issued this week, the school said the new branch will be located on the second floor of 125 Victory Ship Way in the North Vancouver Shipyards.

"CapU Lonsdale represents an exceptional opportunity for us to broaden our outreach and community contributions, strengthen local connections and provide a strong selection of our programming in a central location on the North Shore," university president Paul Dangerfield said in the release.

The new campus is expected to open at the start of the new school year in September, and will be home to the school's Continuing Studies and Executive Education department. All five of Capilano University's faculties will offer classes in the Victory Ship Way location.

The university said CapU Lonsdale's proximity to Lonsdale Quay, the SeaBus and other amenities will help make the university's programs more accessible to people all over the Lower Mainland.

"By expanding to The Shipyards, Capilano University's main North Shore campus on Purcell Way will have additional capacity for planned new programs and services to extend options and opportunities," the school said.

Capilano's main campus is located in the Lynnmour area in the District of North Vancouver. The school enrolls more than 10,000 students each year across its 95 programs.