Cap on food delivery fees extended in B.C. until the end of the year: jobs minister
The B.C. government says it's extending the cap on fees charged by food delivery companies to help the restaurant industry through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon says the fee cap was set to expire this week, but it's now been extended to the end of this year.
He says the order will continue to cap fees charged to restaurants from food delivery companies at 15 per cent.
Kahlon says the cap of five per cent on additional services related to online ordering and processing fees was also extended to Dec. 31.
Two Canadians in prisoner swap freed for health reasons: China
Two Canadians detained in late 2018 who were allowed to return to Canada in a prisoner swap were released on bail for health reasons, China's Foreign Ministry said Monday. A ministry spokesperson made the comment as Beijing sought to downplay the connection between their release and the return to China of a long-detained executive of Huawei Technologies.
How the early work of a Canadian scientist and his team made the COVID-19 vaccines possible
The story of how the groundbreaking mRNA vaccines were developed to help the world fight COVID-19 is a fascinating one — but it’s been missing a key part, according to a scientist who says a fundamental aspect of these vaccines was originally developed by a small team in Canada.
Social Democrats narrowly beat Merkel's bloc in German vote
Germany's centre-left Social Democrats won the biggest share of the vote in a national election Sunday, narrowly beating outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right Union bloc in a closely fought race that will determine who succeeds the long-time leader at the helm of Europe's biggest economy.
U.K. mulls calling in army to help ease gas shortage at pumps
Lines of cars formed at some British gas stations for a fourth day on Monday, as the government mulled sending in the army to help ease supply disruption triggered by a shortage of truck drivers.
Businesses, schools and cities to observe National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Businesses, cities and schools across Canada are preparing to follow the federal government's decision to observe the day, in some cases stepping up because provinces won't.
Find your sleep 'sweet spot' to protect your brain as you age, study suggests
How long older adults sleep could affect their brain health, according to a study published Monday in the journal JAMA Neurology. Disrupted sleep is common in late life, the study authors wrote, and associated with changes in cognitive function.
B.C. tightens documentation requirements: BC Vaccine Card with QR code required to access restaurants as of Monday
The province is tightening up its documentation requirements, which means the small paper vaccine records, given out at the time people received their vaccines, are no longer accepted.
CIBC hires former Liberal innovation minister Navdeep Bains
CIBC has hired former Liberal cabinet minister Navdeep Bains as vice-chair, global investment banking. Bains stepped down as innovation minister in January and did not run in the recent federal election. He officially joins the bank Oct. 4.
University taking disciplinary action in aftermath of rowdy party in Halifax Saturday night
Dalhousie University says it's taking disciplinary action against students who took part in a rowdy party Saturday night that drew thousands to the city's south end.
BC Highway Patrol seeks witnesses to fatal crash near Parksville
BC Highway Patrol is asking witnesses to come forward after a fatal single-vehicle crash in the Mid-Island Friday night.
BC SPCA aims to 'free up space' with half-price adoption event
British Columbians who've been thinking about adopting a new pet can do so for half price this week.
WEATHER | A summery, blustery Monday in Calgary, then fall-like for a few days
This is certainly a fine way to kick off your week!
Grizzly bear attack in Kananaskis Country sends man to hospital
A man is in hospital after encountering a grizzly bear and her two cubs while hiking in Kananaskis country Sunday.
NEW | New places for familiar councillors? More than new names to city's overhauled electoral wards
The redrawn boundaries attempt to better balance the population of each ward and shed the traditional numbering system for Indigenous ward names.
NEW | Edmonton's new Indigenous ward names, explained
The City of Edmonton's 12 wards have new Indigenous names and re-designed boundaries.
NEW | Edmonton election ward profile: Nakota Isga
Nakota Isga has three candidates in the 2021 municipal election, including incumbent Andrew Knack.
Courtice, Ont. elementary school closed due to COVID-19 outbreak
A Courtice elementary school has been shut down today following an outbreak of COVID-19.
NEW | Detective who solved Holly Jones murder reveals what sharp-eyed officers noticed in killer's apartment
A lead detective on the 2003 Holly Jones kidnapping and murder says there were four things that made police immediately suspect he was killer when they knocked on his door for a DNA sample.
Toronto restaurant says it won't accept medical exemptions
A midtown Toronto restaurant says it will not accept unvaccinated guests inside, even if they have a medical exemption.
Few Canadian children were very sick during early days of COVID-19 pandemic
Serious cases of COVID-19 were very rare among Canadian children during the first wave of the pandemic, a new study by Canadian researchers shows.
Tensions high between vaccinated and unvaccinated in Canada, poll suggests
A new poll suggests tensions over COVID-19 vaccines in Canada are high as frictions grow between those who are vaccinated against the virus and those who are not.
Businesses, schools and cities to observe National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Businesses, cities and schools across Canada are preparing to follow the federal government's decision to observe the day, in some cases stepping up because provinces won't.
Pandemic-strapped downtown restaurants celebrate return of Jets hockey
Puck drop for the start of the Winnipeg Jets preseason at the Canada Life Centre isn't just exciting news for hockey fans but for restaurants in the downtown area too.
How the early work of a Canadian scientist and his team made the COVID-19 vaccines possible
The story of how the groundbreaking mRNA vaccines were developed to help the world fight COVID-19 is a fascinating one — but it’s been missing a key part, according to a scientist who says a fundamental aspect of these vaccines was originally developed by a small team in Canada.
One dead after North End shooting Sunday morning
A man is dead after being shot in the North End early Sunday morning.
COVID-19 outbreak declared at 3 Saskatoon elementary schools
On Sunday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority declared outbreaks at Chief Whitecap, Ernest Lindner and W.P. Bate Schools, according to a news release from Saskatoon Public Schools (SPS).
'Worst crop since 88': Sask. farmers facing tough harvest
After scorching temperatures this past summer, farmers are wrapping up their harvest with the majority of them facing lower than expected yields.
Sask. reports most active COVID-19 cases to date with 4,864
Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Health reported 552 new COVID-19 cases and 436 recoveries, bringing active cases in the province to a record-breaking 4,864.
Conservatives divided on fate of O'Toole, as party's MPs call for unity
The Conservative Party is facing internal strife as some insiders want to see Erin O'Toole ousted as leader, while newly elected MPs hope for some semblance of unity.
Terry Fox Run gets equine twist in Balgonie
For more than 25 years a woman in Balgonie, Sask. has been hosting an annual fundraiser for cancer research around the Terry Fox Run, with a new twist on the event.
University taking disciplinary action in aftermath of rowdy party in Halifax Saturday night
Dalhousie University says it's taking disciplinary action against students who took part in a rowdy party Saturday night that drew thousands to the city's south end.
Inquiry into Nova Scotia mass killing holds first of four community open houses
About 50 people from the community of Debert, N.S., turned out to meet investigators from the commission of inquiry investigating the mass killing that claimed 22 lives in the central and northern parts of Nova Scotia last year.
New Brunswick announces one COVID-19 related death; 82 new cases Sunday
New Brunswick is announcing another COVID-19-related death, as well as 82 new cases on Sunday.
Homecoming parties ramp up Saturday night
It was a slower start than what is typically seen during Western’s Homecoming weekend, but once the weather and police presence cleared, that seemed to change
Ontario's COVID-19 rates lower than expected due to public health measures: experts
Ontario's daily COVID-19 case counts are lower than what many experts had expected by now, and while they point to a number of factors for the relative relief, they say now is not the time to ease up on those measures.
Stunt driving traffic stop leads to drug bust
A driver in Norfolk County earned themselves more than just a ticket after being pulled over for stunt driving.
Find your sleep 'sweet spot' to protect your brain as you age, study suggests
How long older adults sleep could affect their brain health, according to a study published Monday in the journal JAMA Neurology. Disrupted sleep is common in late life, the study authors wrote, and associated with changes in cognitive function.
-
There are new rules for employment insurance. Here's what you need to know
The employment insurance system is set for another round of pandemic-related changes that come into force on Sunday.
Crash shuts down roads in Waterloo, power outage in area
Two roads in Waterloo have been partially shut down due to a crash, as Waterloo North Hydro is reporting a power outage in the area as well.
'It was much more tame than normal': Gathering restrictions temper homecoming weekend in Waterloo Region
Thousands of students and alumni came through Waterloo Region over the weekend to partake in homecomings at nearby universities, and Waterloo’s mayor said COVID-19 restrictions appear to have been obeyed.
Cambridge man runs 132 km to raise money for the Heart & Stroke Foundation
A man from Cambridge ran 132 kilometres from Guelph to Goderich to raise money for the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada.