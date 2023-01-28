Canucks winger Ilya Mikheyev to have season-ending knee surgery
The Vancouver Canucks have shut down Ilya Mikheyev for the season, months after the right-winger suffered a serious knee injury.
General manager Patrik Allvin announced Friday that the 28-year-old forward will undergo surgery next week for a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. He said Mikheyev suffered the injury in the team's first pre-season game back on Sept. 25.
“Credit to Ilya,” Allvin said. “(He's) been playing on basically one knee and our medical staff (have been) preparing him for all the games up to this point. I think that shows a lot about Ilya's character and will to play for the Vancouver Canucks here.”
Mikheyev was originally listed as week-to-week, missed the team's first three games of the regular season, then went on to make 45 appearances, amassing 13 goals and 15 assists.
He scored in his final appearance of the campaign Friday, a 5-2 Canucks victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. The goal marked his 100th NHL point (49 goals, 51 assists).
Tears rimmed Mikheyev's eyes as he spoke with reporters Friday night.
“Tough moment,” he said.
Mikheyev described the injury as an “almost complete” tear. Medical staff have been taping the knee and he's been playing with a brace, but the athlete admitted his speed has suffered this season.
“It's not about pain. It's more about like power,” he said.
Mikheyev has been a big part of the Canucks lineup this season, said Elias Pettersson, who has often centred a line featuring Mikheyev and left-winger Andrei Kuzmenko.
“It sucks,” Pettersson said. “He works hard and obviously, ever since he came here, has been great for us. So it's very unfortunate, but I mean, you've got to think of the future, too, and be ready.”
A native of Omsk, Russia, Mikheyev signed a four-year, US$19-million contract with Vancouver as a free agent last summer. He previously played three seasons for the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Allvin said the six-foot-two, 192-pound forward wanted to continue playing despite the injury.
“Our medical staff did a tremendous job here preparing him and we felt that at this point, this will be in the timeline to start to train again,” the GM said.
“It needed a surgery. You're basically playing on one knee here and it speaks highly about his pain tolerance and what he's willing to do.”
Allvin added that he expects Mikheyev to be ready for training camp next fall.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2023.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian police chiefs speak out on death of Black man beaten by U.S. officers
Canadian police chiefs condemned on Friday the death of a Black man who was savagely beaten by police during a traffic stop in the United States, saying the officers involved must be held accountable.
How to get over the 'mental hurdle' of being active in the winter
When the cold and snow have people hunkering down, these outdoor enthusiasts find motivation in braving the Canadian winter through community and sport.
Memphis police disband unit that beat Tyre Nichols
The Memphis police chief on Saturday disbanded the unit whose officers beat to death Tyre Nichols as the nation and the city struggled to come to grips with video showing police pummelling the Black motorist.
Health Canada maintains use of COVID prevention drug Evusheld despite FDA pullback
Health Canada says it will continue to recommend COVID-19 prevention drug, Evulsheld, despite U.S. FDA pulling back its emergency use authorization due to concerns around its efficacy against Omicron subvariant 'Kraken.'
Germany won't be a 'party to the war' amid tanks exports to Ukraine: Ambassador
The German ambassador to Canada says Germany will not become 'a party to the conflict' in Ukraine, despite it and several other countries announcing they'll answer President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's pleas for tanks, possibly increasing the risk of Russian escalation.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Interviewing a narco hitman: my journey into Mexico's cartel heartland
W5 goes deep into the narco heartland to interview a commander with one of Mexico's most brutal cartels. W5's documentary 'Narco Avocados' airs Saturday at 7 pm on CTV.
OPINION | Selling a home? How to know if you qualify for a capital gains exemption
When selling a home, Canadians may be exempted from paying capital gains tax on a residential property -- if it's their principal residence. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains what's determined as a principal residence, and what properties are eligible for the exemption.
What we know -- and still don't know -- about what led to Tyre Nichols' death
Tyre Nichols was hospitalized after he was pulled over on January 7, police have said. Five Memphis Police Department officers, who also are Black, were fired after an internal investigation and are facing criminal charges, including second-degree murder.
Inflation-focused Pierre Poilievre back to Parliament as health-care talks loom
With a deal under negotiation between Ottawa and provinces, and premiers invited to a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in early February, the issue remains one where the Tory leader's position appears somewhat murky, including to some inside his own party.
Vancouver Island
-
Downtown road closures planned for Victoria Chinese New Year parade
Road closures are planned for downtown Victoria on Sunday as lion dancers take to the streets to celebrate Chinese New Year.
-
Victoria nurse reprimanded for drinking on the job, encouraging others to do so
A Victoria nurse who drank alcohol at his workplace and encouraged subordinates to do the same has been reprimanded by his professional college.
-
Plush monkey inspires Olympic swimmer to write children's book
Before we can appreciate the important role a plush toy named Monkey Guy has played in Elaine Tanner’s life, we need go back to when people started calling her Mighty Mouse.
Calgary
-
Convoy of Albertans make a 'Coutts Loop' in border town to mark 1-year anniversary of blockade
A convoy of Albertans marked the one-year anniversary of the Coutts border blockade in the tiny southern Alberta border town Saturday.
-
SUV slides into side of northwest Calgary home Saturday morning
An SUV slid into a house in northwest Calgary Saturday morning.
-
Winter in the Woods Festival warms up Bragg Creek
Bragg Creek residents braved the cold Saturday to raise money for a local hot-spot.
Edmonton
-
CRA head says it 'wouldn't be worth the effort' to review all ineligible pandemic payments
The head of the Canada Revenue Agency says it 'wouldn't be worth the effort' to fully review $15.5 billion in potentially ineligible pandemic wage benefit payments flagged by Canada's Auditor General.
-
With break looming, Oilers won't look past Blackhawks
The Edmonton Oilers received a good lesson if they tuned into what transpired when their next opponents, the Chicago Blackhawks, faced their Alberta rivals.
-
John de Ruiter makes first court appearance; book author says women in Oasis have been 'traumatized'
The self-proclaimed spiritual leader accused of sexually assaulting four of his female followers between 2017 and 2020 made his first court appearance in Edmonton.
Toronto
-
$3.85M 'opulent McMansion' sits on the market in Toronto as longtime tenants displaced
The transformation of a house in downtown Toronto – from a multi-unit with below market rent to a luxury single-family home – is not an anomaly. But rather, housing and legal experts say it is emblematic of why a housing crisis continues to grip the city.
-
Man allegedly assaults TTC streetcar riders in downtown Toronto
A man allegedly assaulted riders on a TTC streetcar in downtown Toronto on Saturday, according to Toronto police.
-
Ontarians can get money back with these personal income tax credits
While the deadline to file your taxes is months away, there are some personal tax credits Ontarians may qualify for that require some time pilfering through receipts to get them.
Montreal
-
Montreal-area private school teacher arrested in connection with child pornography
Parents at a private school on Montreal's South Shore received a disturbing letter Friday night informing them a teacher had been arrested in connection with child pornography. Gilles Croteau is a math teacher at Collège Trinité, a high school in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville.
-
'It's very frustrating, and it's scary': Kanesatake Grand Chief calling for better security from the SQ
Some Indigenous communities in Quebec that are patrolled by provincial police say the established system does not fully meet security needs and needs improvement.
-
Woman in her 30s seriously injured in Lachine stabbing; man, 47, arrested
A woman in her 30s was stabbed and seriously injured in Montreal's Lachine borough Saturday morning. A 47-year-old man was arrested. Montreal police (SPVM) could not confirm the relationship between the victim and suspect.
Winnipeg
-
Two charged in North Point Douglas assault
Two men face assault charges after an apartment stabbing in North Point Douglas Friday.
-
Police seize drugs, weapons in several Friday busts
Winnipeg police have made multiple arrests in several drug busts on Friday.
-
‘One of my favourite attractions’: Warming huts return to Forks river trail
A building blitz is underway at The Forks as the six new warming huts along the Nestaweya River Trail begin to take shape.
Saskatoon
-
Fire and police respond to roof collapse in northwest Saskatoon
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) called in the fire department to inspect a building in the city’s northwest early Saturday morning.
-
'A long period of extreme wind chill': Environment Canada warns of deep freeze in Sask.
An Arctic air mass is settling in over the eastern prairies, and Environment Canada is warning of extreme cold conditions.
-
Former Saskatchewan Roughrider, David Albright, dead at 63
Former Saskatchewan Roughrider and 1989 Grey Cup Champion, David Albright, has died. He was 63.
Regina
-
'A long period of extreme wind chill': Environment Canada warns of deep freeze in Sask.
An Arctic air mass is settling in over the eastern prairies, and Environment Canada is warning of extreme cold conditions.
-
New trial ordered for Sask. man whose drug trafficking charges were stayed due to COVID-19 delays
A Saskatchewan man who had his charges stayed based on pandemic delays in court will be headed back for trial, after a ruling from the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal.
-
Former Saskatchewan Roughrider, David Albright, dead at 63
Former Saskatchewan Roughrider and 1989 Grey Cup Champion, David Albright, has died. He was 63.
Atlantic
-
Faculty at Cape Breton University go on strike to back demands for higher wages
Some faculty members at Cape Breton University have walked off the job. Their strike started Friday, with the faculty's union saying the administration has disrespected it at every turn, leading to a large number of labour grievances.
-
Nova Scotians hopeful new medical school will relieve health-care crisis
A day after Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston announced a second medical school for the province, people around Cape Breton are still celebrating.
-
Halifax Thunderbirds honour Indigenous roots of lacrosse
The Halifax Thunderbirds hosted its annual Every Child Matters night Friday, which included a pre-game ceremony to draw attention to and honour the victims and survivors of Canada’s residential school system.
London
-
'I can’t do much about the uninformed': Drag queen story time in Sarnia, Ont. met with protesters
The supporters outnumbered the protesters more than 20-to-one. As drag queen Amanda Villa prepared to sing and read to children in Sarnia, a small group of protesters marched outside, while more than 100 supporters of the rally “All You Need is Love” spent time chasing them around the parking lot, and having peaceful discussions about acceptance and hate.
-
Special weather statement issued for London, Ont. region
Only a few days after a large winter weather system rolled through southern Ontario, Environment Canada has once again issued a special weather statement for the London region, warning of a snow-rain mix expected to begin Saturday night.
-
Elementary school flashbacks aside, dodgeball a growing adult sport
Upwards of 300 athletes are in London, Ont. this weekend for a major tournament. But the visitors are not here for any sport you might be expecting, including hockey or figure skating — they are taking part in the Forest City Invitational Dodgeball Tournament.
Northern Ontario
-
Protests planned this weekend in North Bay to mark the anniversary of the ‘Freedom Convoy’
Northern supporters of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ mark the anniversary of last winter's demonstrations across Canada by holding a gathering of their own this weekend in North Bay.
-
W5 EXCLUSIVE
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Interviewing a narco hitman: my journey into Mexico's cartel heartland
W5 goes deep into the narco heartland to interview a commander with one of Mexico's most brutal cartels. W5's documentary 'Narco Avocados' airs Saturday at 7 pm on CTV.
-
Saving Laurentian University's green space
More than 50 people came out on Saturday for a walk, organized by the Coalition for a Liveable Sudbury through the Laurentian University 'green space.' The 200 hectare piece of land has been a concern for many, given the questions around the university's financial stability and debts.
Kitchener
-
'I'm very happy about the decision': Resident reacts to judge dismissing region’s bid for encampment injunction
The Region of Waterloo has lost a court bid for an injunction to evict residents of an encampment on municipally owned land at Victoria Street North and Weber Street West in Kitchener.
-
Elora drag queen show organizers hopeful for conflict free night despite online pushback
A drag queen show in Elora will continue Saturday night as planned, despite organizers saying concerns were raised after online comments targeted the event.
-
City of Kitchener declares snow event as up to 15 cm of snowfall overnight possible
For the second time this week, the City of Kitchener has declared a snow event, meaning parking overnight on city streets is prohibited.