

CTV Vancouver





Vancouver Canucks rookie Brook Boeser played his first NHL All Star game this weekend where he was named MVP.

The hockey star took home $212,500 as an entry-level bonus for making the team; $100,000 for being part of the winning team; and $25,000 for winning the shooting accuracy competition.

He also won a new car.

"I was pretty shocked and I would have never expected that, because so many guys on our team could have got the MVP," he said after the game.

The 20-year-old is first Canuck ever to win All Star MVP and the first rookie to do so since Mario Lemieux in 1985.

Boeser plays for the Canucks as a forward.

What a weekend! Had a great time competing with and against the @NHL’s best. Thank you @TBLightning for hosting and #Canucks fans for the support! pic.twitter.com/WiatBa85ji — Brock Boeser (@BBoeser16) January 29, 2018

With files from CTV Vancouver's Christina Heydanus