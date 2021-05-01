VANCOUVER -- Canucks right winger Jake Virtanen has been placed on leave over unconfirmed sexual misconduct claims, according to the franchise.

In a three-sentence-long statement released Saturday morning, the company says it is opening an independent investigation.

“We have become aware of the concerning allegations made about Jake Virtanen,” it reads.

The claims of sexual misconduct, shared over social media and in an interview with a Glacier Media journalist, have not been proven in court.

“Our organization does not accept sexual misconduct of any kind and the claims as reported are being treated very seriously by us,” continues the company’s statement.

Virtanen, 24, of Langley, B.C., was drafted by the Canucks in 2014 when he was a teenager.

Team officials say they are awaiting information from an independent investigation.

“We have engaged external expertise to assist in an independent investigation and we have placed the player on leave as we await more information,” the team’s statement concludes.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.