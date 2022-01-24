Canucks' first-ever female assistant general manager 'can't wait to help build a winning organization'

The Vancouver Canucks have hired the first-ever female assistant general manager in the NHL team's history.

In a news release Monday, the team named Émilie Castonguay as its latest hire.

Canucks president Jim Rutherford said Castonguay is bringing "extensive experience" to the team, and has a "strong reputation in hockey for her intelligence and work ethic."

Her resume includes serving as the first National Hockey League Players' Association-certified agent in Canada. During her time in that role, she represented players in the NHL as well as at the junior level and in the American Hockey League, the Canucks' statement said.

She was named among the 25 most powerful women in hockey by Sportsnet in 2020, and spent years playing hockey while in university in New York and Quebec.

Castonguay holds a bachelor's degree in finance as well as a law degree, and is a member of the Quebec Bar Association

"She will play a lead role in player contracts and negotiation, managing the collective bargaining agreement, and her voice will be heard in all aspects of hockey operations," Rutherford said.

"She will be a key member of our leadership team and we are pleased to welcome her to Vancouver."

For her part, Castonguay said in the team's statement that she's honoured by the opportunity.

"The Canucks have a passionate fanbase and an exciting young team with a bright future. I can't wait to help build a winning organization that continues to grow and challenges for championship," she wrote.