EDMONTON -- The Canucks lost the third game of the Western Conference semifinal series Saturday night in Edmonton.

They returned to the ice on Saturday nightafter their Thursday game was postponed in solidarity with racial injustice protesters.

Las Vegas’ Robin Lehner stopped 32 shots and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-0.

Alex Tuch, got his seventh goal of the post-season, and Mark Stone and Zack Whitecloud also scored to help Vegas take 2-1 series lead.

Lehner got his second career playoff shutout - and the second of the series. He blanked Vancouver 5-0 in the series opener and improved to 7-2 in the return-to-play tournament.

Jacob Markstrom finished with 31 saves for Vancouver.

Game 4 is Sunday night in Edmonton, where the Canucks will look to draw even after Vegas took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

