Cannabis Culture has announced its closing all three of its unlicensed Vancouver dispensaries at the end of the month, blaming "heavy-handed tactics" by the city.

The company has been at the forefront of the marijuana legalization movement for decades, but was on the losing end of a B.C. Supreme Court ruling last month that ordered dozens of illegal pot shops to shut down.

Cannabis Culture said it's been warned staff could be arrested if the stores remain open past Jan. 31.

As a result, Jodie Emery, co-owner of the dispensaries and Cannabis Culture magazine, said layoff notices have already been sent out to "over 50 wonderful people."

In an Instagram post, the longtime pot advocate called on supporters to put pressure on the city to issue last-minute licences that would allow the chain to remain open.

"Cannabis Culture will be spending the next three weeks campaigning for a saving grace — and we hope our supporters and community will take part in rallying peacefully to get political support for keeping dispensaries open, to offer a safer alternative to opioids, alcohol and other drugs," Emery wrote.

The company and other illegally run dispensaries have criticized Vancouver's licensing requirements as too stringent, particularly the ones barring pot shops from operating within 300 metres of each other.

Others have played ball with the city and provincial government's rules, which saw the first above-board recreational marijuana stores open up just a few days ago – more than two months after the drug was legalized nationwide.

Before the City of Vancouver began cracking down three years ago, police and officials turned a blind eye to the booming but illegal dispensary industry, resulting in dozens of new stores. At one point, dispensaries outnumbered both Starbucks and Tim Hortons locations in the city.

While announcing Cannabis Culture's planned closures, CEO Jeremiah Vandermeer blasted Vancouver for what he described as "heavy-handed tactics" in its tough new approach.