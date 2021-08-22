VANCOUVER -- Teachers across Canada are asking for support in stocking their classrooms, through a social media hashtag called “#clearthelist.”

As September approaches, and teachers look for stationery, books and toys to fill their classrooms, a Canadian blog has created a list of teachers who’ve posted their classroom supply needs online, with the hopes that parents, community members or even strangers will buy the supplies.

“A lot of people just don't realize that as teachers we buy everything ourselves (for the classroom),” said Deena Liguori, a teacher in the Coquitlam, B.C. school district.

Liguori, who’s posted her list online, has been teaching Grades 2 and 3 for the past several years, but come September she’ll be teaching Grades 4 and 5, so she will need new books and materials geared towards older kids.

The lists, often created on Amazon and then linked to in posts on various social media platforms, allow people to send items directly to the teachers’ houses.

Liguori says she’s noticed that many of the lists are from newer teachers who haven’t had very long to accumulate teaching supplies.

“We spend a lot of our own money,” she said.

Classroom supply needs have changed in the pandemic, too, Liguori said. That’s because students haven’t been allowed to share materials unless they’re sanitized before each new kid uses them. As a result, Liguori said she and other teachers have to buy multiples of items.

“I had to go to dollar store and like make individual baggies of little things they can use to help them (with math),” she said.

Liguori’s wishlist includes a swath of books, with titles such as Germs vs. Soap, Kindness is My Superpower and Big Feelings. It also includes items such as wall decals, fidget toys, and magnetic building blocks. Another Canadian teacher’s whishlist, shared on the blog, includes things like Crayola markers in multiple skin tones, lamination sheets, and a book titled Pink is for Boys, among others.

“One big special book that someone sent me is a story about the residential schools … that’s super important,” she said.

The #clearthelist hashtag has, in previous years, been more centred on American teachers, Liguori said, but this year she’s seen more Canadian teachers sharing their classroom need lists online.

“You’d be surprised, if you walked into my classroom – I’m going to go tomorrow and set it up – it’s blank, because everything that I buy, it’s my stuff for the classroom,” she said.

But, that doesn’t mean the walls will be blank for long. Liguori said she’s been thrilled to have so many people help out.

“When I've got a package at my door from the #clearthelist, like, I'm beaming with delight because it just shows that people support us teachers, they know that we had a tough year ... it shows the value people hold in teachers,” she said.