Canadian Entrepreneur Combats Landfill Waste with a Luxurious Twist on Reusable Cutlery

VANCOUVER -

Every year Canadians throw away over three million tonnes of plastic waste.

One-third of plastics in Canada are for single-use or short-lived products and packaging.

Manitoban Nikki Buchannon has owned several take-out restaurants over the last couple of decades.

Through this time Buchannon saw a lot of waste in the form of single use plastics, napkins, cutlery, and single-serve bottles.

Buchannon knew there must be a better way and in 2019 her company Ireuse2 was born.

Ireuse2 is a stylish luxury eco sustainable on the go cutlery option.

The cutlery sets come in stylish colour palettes and in a easy to clean carrying case.

The utensils are made with durable stainless steel making them strong and able to provide years of service.

A few months after launching Ireuse2, Buchannon’s business received an unexpected boost.

Due to a viral social media influencer post, Ireuse2 ended up featured in the Super Bowl gifting suite in Miami in 2020.

Not only have the sets caught the eyes of celebrities, but they’ve proved to be a useful tool during the pandemic.

Many people want to use their personal utensils verses disposable.

These are a fantastic option as they are easy to clean and long lasting.

Buchannon highlighted that her business is expanding.

They have created their own reusable shopping bags.

These bags are light weight, water resistant and 100% machine washable.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to learn more about these unique products and the holiday deals that are on now.