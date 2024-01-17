Canada Post suspends deliveries in Metro Vancouver, all of Vancouver Island

The snowstorm blowing over B.C. has prompted Canada Post to suspend deliveries across Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island.

The Crown corporation announced red service alerts on Wednesday due to "inclement weather, snow and freezing rain."

"Delivery will resume once conditions improve and it's safe to do so. The safety of our employees is our number one priority," Canada Post wrote in an advisory.

Red service alerts indicate deliveries are suspended and that postal workers will not be sent out or called back, according to the advisory.

The only other area under a red service alert as of Wednesday afternoon was Corner Brook, Nfld., according to the Canada Post website.

A number of other areas, including southern B.C., were under a yellow service alert, meaning the Crown corporation is "doing (its) best to deliver, but there may be delays."

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued an updated weather warning on Wednesday afternoon predicting parts of the South Coast could see up to 30 centimetres of snow during the storm – 10 centimetres more than the initial forecast.

Some areas had already experienced 25 centimetres of snow by 11 a.m., according to the weather agency.

Looking ahead to future deliveries, Canada Post urged customers to "clear the ice from their walkways, stairs, and driveways, to ensure safe access to the front door for both their visitors, as well as their mail carriers."