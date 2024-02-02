Canada Line service resumes at Vancouver stations after 'mechanical issue'

Canada Line service was disrupted for several hours Friday afternoon after an unspecified "mechanical issue."

Trains were "single-tracking" between King Edward and Waterfront stations during rush hour after the incident initially shut down most of the stations in the City of Vancouver.

The issue left the Canada Line with no service between Oakridge-41st Avenue and Waterfront, according to a statement from TransLink posted around 2:45 p.m.

The Expo and Millennium Lines were unaffected.

TransLink posted on social media shortly after 2 p.m. that a "stalled train near Olympic Village" had caused a system-wide hold for Canada Line service.

By 2:20 p.m., the agency said the hold was in place from Marine Drive to Waterfront Station, and by 2:30 p.m., a bus bridge was in place from Oakridge-41st to Waterfront.

Single-tracking began shortly before 5 p.m., and in an update sent around 6:30 p.m., TransLink said regular service was resuming.

The transit provider said it put extra bus service and staff in place while the issue was being resolved.