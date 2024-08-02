Canada Line's Richmond stations closing early this month to facilitate station construction

Transit users heading to Richmond this month will need to time their trips carefully if they're planning on riding the Canada Line.

TransLink announced this week that Canada Line service between Bridgeport and Richmond–Brighouse stations will end several hours early on weeknights between Aug. 6 and 30.

Typically, the last train leaving Richmond–Brighouse Station departs at 12:46 a.m., and the last train bound for Richmond–Brighouse leaves Vancouver's Waterfront Station at 1:15 a.m.

Beginning Tuesday, however, service between Bridgeport and Richmond–Brighouse will end at 9:30 p.m.

The change is being made due to ongoing construction on Richmond's Capstan Station, TransLink said in a statement Thursday.

"Crews will be conducting electrical integration and connecting the station to the existing Canada Line system," it said.

The station is projected to open "in the coming months," according to TransLink, which thanked transit riders for their patience while construction continues.

During the period of early closures, extra bus service will be available between Bridgeport and Richmond-Brighouse stations, stopping at each affected station and running approximately every 10 minutes, TransLink said.

The new Capstan Station is located roughly halfway between Bridgeport and Aberdeen stations. In 2019, more than 37,000 passengers travelled between those two stations daily, according to TransLink.

The new station is intended to support growing development in the Capstan Village area, which is projected to have as many as 16,000 more residents once nearby projects are completed.