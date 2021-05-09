VANCOUVER -- Multiple Canada Line stations in Richmond have been closed "out of an abundance of caution" as police respond to an ongoing incident near Vancouver International Airport Sunday afternoon.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police told CTV News the closure was precautionary and referred questions on the incident itself to RCMP.

The Massey Tunnel and other major roads leading into Richmond were also closed to traffic due to a police incident Sunday afternoon, according to DriveBC.

⚠️ Major bridges and routes in the vicinity of #RichmondBC currently blocked in both directions due to an ongoing police incident. Assessment in progress, expect major delays in and out of Richmond. #MasseyTunnel #AlexFraserBridge #Queensborogh #YVR #DeltaBC #BCHwy99 #BCHwy91⚠️ — DriveBC (@DriveBC) May 9, 2021

Unconfirmed reports on social media suggest there has been a shooting at the airport.

CTV News has reached out to YVR and Richmond RCMP for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.