'Can't script it any better than that': West Vancouver's Sam Reinhart achieves Stanley Cup dream

It’s a dream he’s had since lacing them up with the Hollyburn Huskies.

Sam Reinhart is the son of former NHL pro Paul Reinart. His two older brothers also starred at the junior level and played in the NHL.

On Monday, the youngest sibling achieved a lifelong dream, scoring the game-winning goal in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup final.

“It’s pretty special,” said Reinhart via Zoom from Florida. “I don’t think it’s really sunk in yet. It’s been a whirlwind the last couple days. We’re going to keep enjoying it.”

The 28-year-old tells CTV News he’s barely slept since Monday’s historic win for the Panthers franchise.

“I don’t think sleep’s going to be much of a preferred choice over the next few days,” said Reinhart.

Reinhart’s parents watched the thrilling Game 7 from their West Vancouver home.

“I was very nervous,” said Theresa Reinhart, Sam’s mother. “I’m not a crier. I don’t cry but there was a lot of cheering.”

“You can’t script it any better than that,” said Paul Reinhart, Sam’s father. “As a father, I can’t imagine anything, including winning it myself, that would be better than one of your sons winning a cup.”

Theresa says her son’s success is a credit to the supportive West Vancouver hockey community.

“We sure relied on a lot of our neighbours and friends to help us,” said Theresa. “There was a lot of people who have helped us along the way and our family and for all our kids to get to where they’ve gotten.”

Reinhart tells CTV News he’ll be bringing the cup home to West Vancouver to celebrate with friends and family this summer.