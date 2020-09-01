VANCOUVER -- A group representing small businesses in B.C. is asking the province to consider further deferrals for taxes that will become due as of Sept. 30, and possibly partial payment forgiveness, following a survey of members which found one in 10 will not be able to pay by then.

Senior policy analyst for the Canadian Federation of Independent Business Muriel Protzer said while their survey found 52 per cent have already paid what they owe, at least 40 per cent have not yet paid, and some have indicated that will not change by the end of the month.

“That is not only extremely stressful, but puts them in a very difficult financial position,” Protzer said, adding other data from their organization has already shown some owners have had to dip into their personal savings, retirement funds, or use credit cards to survive the financial hit of the pandemic.

“They have an option to perhaps go further into debt, or incur the interest that comes along with not being able to meet these tax deadlines.”

The controlled-access web survey conducted by the federation, which received responses from 425 B.C. business owners in late August, found just over half felt further extending the deadline for provincial taxes that were initially deferred in March, and forgiving taxes were important for the economic recovery of the province.

Seventy-nine per cent also wanted to see a planned carbon tax increase, which was originally scheduled for April 1 and then postponed, delayed further.

“Our economy really isn’t in a healthy position to take this financial hit,” Protzer said. “We just need to put our foot on the brake right here.”

In March, the province announced businesses with a payroll of over $500,000 could defer their employer health tax payments until Sept. 30. Businesses with a payroll under that threshold are exempt from the tax.

Payment deadlines for the provincial sales tax, municipal and regional district tax on short-term accommodation, motor fuel tax, tobacco tax and carbon tax were also delayed to Sept. 30.

The province has allocated $1.5 billion for economy recovery, and has been collecting feedback on where the money should go.

President and CEO of the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade Bridgitte Anderson said they also support measures that would help businesses in the short term, such as continued tax deferrals, but also want to see a long term plan for the funds to help strengthen the economy moving forward.

“We’ve got some statistics from our own surveys with our members...that showed about two-thirds of businesses have been relying on some kind of government support,” Anderson said, and added the pandemic has been particularly hard on small businesses.

“So as that government support wanes off, it becomes even more important for businesses to have the opportunity to reinvent and to reinvest in their businesses as well.”

The board’s economic recovery plan, which was submitted to the province in the summer, calls for a working capital grant for small businesses, as well as a grant to help with increased staff training costs due to COVID-19, among other wide-ranging measures.

“My understanding is that the BC government is getting ready to release its $1.5 billion plan sometime in early September,” Anderson said. “So I would think that we’ll probably hear something in the next week, maybe two weeks at most.”

CTV News Vancouver has reached out to the finance ministry and the ministry for jobs, economic development and competitiveness for comment.