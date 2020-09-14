VANCOUVER -- The cables on the Sea to Sky Gondola in Squamish, B.C., appear to have been cut for a second time.

Mounties say they were contacted by the attraction's security team at about 4 a.m. Monday and are investigating the damage in partnership with the West Vancouver Police Department and the Integrated Police Dog Services.

A notice posted to the attraction's website Monday morning calls the incident an "act of vandalism," and says the main cable was cut.

"No staff or guests were on the line. We are working with the RCMP and our efforts are focused on the well-being of our staff at this time," the notice says.

"The gondola will be closed until further notice."

Just over a year ago, lines at the Sea to Sky Gondola were deliberately cut, sending the attraction's cable cars crashing to the ground. About 75 staff members were laid off at the time as a result.

The gondola reopened in February after its repairs, then temporarily closed due to COVID-19 in March. The attraction reopened with new safety measures in May.

"We are only a few hours into this investigation and we ask the public to stay out of the area" said Squamish RCMP Sgt. Sascha Banks in a news release issued Monday.

"The Sea to Sky Gondola is an integral part of this community and we very lucky no one was injured. Someone in our area has seen something or has heard something and we are asking them to call us immediately with any information."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Squamish RCMP at 604-892-6100. Tips can also be sent anonymously to Crime Stoppers.