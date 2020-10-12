VANCOUVER -- During the pandemic there has been a renewed interest in buying locally sourced food.

Many consumers want to suport local and make environmentally conscious choices.

Dietician Stephanie Dang joined CTV Morning Live to reintroduce viewers to a staple ingredient.

Dang shared a quick and easy recipe that uses Orowheat, which is an organic sustainably baked bread.

The Orowheat organic bread is manufactured in Langley.

The bread is free of artificial preservatives, colours and bleach flours.

Orowheat is also plant based and certified non-GMO.

Dang shared her grilled halloumi and grilled vegetable sandwich recipe for a sustainable healthy lunch.

Check out the video to view the recipe come together.

Additional Orowheat sandwich ideas can be found on their Facebook and Instagram pages.