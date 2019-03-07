Thursday morning’s snowfall was a reminder winter isn’t over yet – but the City of Vancouver is already warning drivers about spring and summer road work that will impact traffic.

“Its becoming a bit of a broken record here but we have a busy season again,” said Jerry Dobrovolny, the city’s general manager of engineering.

The city has 30 kilometers of road, sewer and water work planned this year. Among the major projects:

Sewer and safety upgrades on Nanaimo street between McGill and 4th Avenue. The project is already underway at the north end, and crews will move south as work continues into next spring.

Sewer work on Macdonald Street between 1st and 16th avenues.

Ongoing upgrades of the Granville Street Bridge.

Infrastructure upgrades along Haro and Bute streets downtown.

Road improvements on Quebec Street at 2nd Avenue.

Water and street construction on Boundary Road between 1st and Grandview.

“The frustration comes when you think it’s a 10-minute trip and it ends up taking 30 minutes,” said Dobrovolny.

“And that can cause a lot of stress and cause a lot of difficulties in peoples daily lives, so we want all of our residents business owners and people coming into the city to take a moment to understand what’s happening on the roadway because it is such a dynamic situation.”

The city says planning ahead is the key, and it reccommends checking its website for an updated list of lane closures and detours.