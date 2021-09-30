Burnaby schools latest to extend mask mandate to children in Kindergarten through Grade 3

Vancouver -

Burnaby has joined the list of school districts that will soon be requiring students in Kindergarten through Grade 3 to wear face masks at school.

In a statement Thursday, the Burnaby Board of Education announced that the expanded mask mandate will take effect on Monday, Oct. 4. Students in Grades 4 through 12 have been required to wear masks since the start of the school year.

The board made the decision to expand the mask mandate at a special meeting Thursday morning. The vote in favour of the change was unanimous, according to the board's statement.

Earlier in the week, the Vancouver School Board also voted unanimously to require younger students to wear masks at school. The Surrey Board of Education followed suit on Wednesday.

Province-wide, the mask mandate is only in place for Grades 4 through 12, but teachers and parents have been urging school districts to follow Vancouver's lead and implement their own rules for younger children.

The recent school board decisions come amid a spike in COVID-19 infections among children under age 10 in B.C.

Burnaby's expanded mask mandate will apply to all students while they are indoors at school, unless they are "medically, developmentally, behaviourally or otherwise legitimately precluded" from wearing masks, according to the board's statement.

"Staff will continue to work with students and families in a positive and supportive way regarding mask wearing," the statement reads.

"The board is grateful to Fraser Health’s medical officer for meeting on an urgent basis (Wednesday) evening. Her assurance that masks are an effective layer of protection for all students when used in concert with other health and safety measures informed the board’s decision to promptly implement this new mask requirement for K-3 students."