VANCOUVER
    • Burnaby residents asked to check sheds as search for missing man continues

    Mounties released multiple photos of missing man Anderson Cheng. (Burnaby RCMP) Mounties released multiple photos of missing man Anderson Cheng. (Burnaby RCMP)
    Police are asking residents of a Burnaby neighbourhood to check their yards, sheds and garages as the search for a missing 46-year-old man continues.

    Anderson Cheng was last seen near Nelson Avenue and McKee Place in the early hours of Thursday morning.

    Burnaby RCMP first appealed to the public for help finding him later that day. On Friday, Coquitlam Search and Rescue joined the effort, but as of Saturday afternoon, Cheng was still missing. 

    In an updated news release, Mounties asked people who live in the residential area accessible from Nelson Avenue – between Marine Drive to the south and Rumble Street to the north, and bounded to the east and west by ravines – to check their yards, sheds and garages.

    Mounties shared this map showing the area where they believe Anderson Cheng may have sought refuge in a shed or garage. (Burnaby RCMP)

    "We believe Anderson would have sought refuge in a structure near the area he was last seen," said Cpl. Mike Kalanj in the Saturday release.

    Police described Cheng as an Asian man with short hair, and shared multiple photos of him. He stands 5'2" tall and weighs 90 pounds, according to police.

    Anyone who sees Cheng or has information on his whereabouts should call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 and quote file number 2024-3650, police said. 

