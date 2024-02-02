Coquitlam Search and Rescue joins search for missing Burnaby man

Search and rescue crews have joined the effort to locate a missing 46-year-old man in Burnaby.

Coquitlam Search and Rescue posted on social media early Friday afternoon saying it was assisting in the search for Anderson Cheng, who was last seen in the early hours of Thursday morning, according to Burnaby RCMP.

The missing man's last known location was near Nelson Avenue and McKee Place, police said in a news release Friday, adding that Cheng "lives with a number of health concerns."

He walks with a shuffle and may appear disoriented, according to police.

"Police and loved ones are concerned for his health and well-being," the statement reads. "Anderson may also be underdressed for the weather, as it is not known if he is wearing a jacket or shoes."

Mounties said Cheng is known to use transit, but is usually accompanied when he does so. He's also known to visit community centres, libraries and malls in Burnaby and around the Lower Mainland.

Police described Cheng as an Asian man with short hair, and shared multiple photos of him. He stands 5'2" tall and weighs 90 pounds, according to police.

Anyone who sees Cheng or has information on his whereabouts should call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 and quote file number 2024-3650, police said.