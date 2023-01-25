Burnaby RCMP issue warning after fake Rolex with counterfeit certificate of authenticity sold through Craigslist

Photos provided by the Burnaby RCMP show a watch that turned out to be a counterfeit Rolex. Photos provided by the Burnaby RCMP show a watch that turned out to be a counterfeit Rolex.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener