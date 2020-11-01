VANCOUVER -- With Remembrance Day fast approaching, Royal Canadian Legion branches across the country are finding new and different ways to hold their annual poppy fundraisers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Legion's South Burnaby Branch, number 83, has raised money this year by selling masks and hand sanitizer, in addition to poppies.

"The money raised for veterans goes towards things like medical equipment, rehab equipment, scholarships and bursaries for veterans and their families," said Steve Jeske, first vice president of branch 83. "One hundred per cent of the money raised from the poppies goes to the veterans."

To make sure donations didn't drop off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 76th Burnaby Scout Group is helping branch 83 collect money online.

"We had an opportunity this year to do something for the legion that we don't normally have," said David Burns, the scout group's commissioner. "Because it's such an important year for extremely vulnerable veterans it was a pretty easy call."

This year, poppies can be ordered online through a special website set up by the Scouts for branch 83. Both digital and physical poppies are available.