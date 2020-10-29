VANCOUVER -- Dr. Bonnie Henry is encouraging veterans to participate in Remembrance Day ceremonies virtually this year, as B.C.'s COVID-19 numbers continue to surge.

The provincial health officer was asked about events for Nov. 11 during the province’s daily corona virus update on Thursday.

“People will need to keep a distance,” Henry said. “We're encouraging particularly veterans or others who are more at risk to be able to participate virtually, and I know the Legion and others are looking at ways to support that happening.”

The Legion BC Yukon website has a list of events happening in cities across both provinces, but states that all events are invite only and the general public is discouraged from attending Remembrance Day ceremonies.

Henry said Remembrance Day was especially important to her. She served as a medical officer in the Royal Canadian Navy for 10 years, based in Esquimalt, B.C. Her father also served in the military.

“It is an important way of commemorating those people who went through the many wars on our behalf,” she said.

Dr. Henry said poppy campaigns are also mostly virtual this year, and recommended people order their poppy online.