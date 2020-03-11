VANCOUVER -- More than 100 baggies of drugs, a replica toy firearm, and bear spray were seized in a recent drug bust in Burnaby.

Police said a drug section officer was conducting proactive patrols on Burlington Avenue near Kingsway on March 1 around 8:30 p.m. when he noticed a suspicious vehicle in the loading bay of a business.

"With businesses being closed, the officer approached the vehicle and observed drug paraphernalia in clear view," said Cpl. Michael Kalanj in a news release.

The three people inside the vehicle were detained, and when a man was searched, the officer found 118 pre-packaged baggies of drugs including crack cocaine, powder cocaine, and fentanyl, according to Mounties.

"This quantity of drugs and the method of packaging is usually associated with a street level dial-a-dope drug trafficking operation," said Kalanj.

A replica toy firearm and bear spray were also found inside the vehicle and seized by police. RCMP said the seizure resulted in the disruption of a dial-a-dope trafficking operation in Burnaby.

No charges have been laid, and Mounties said their investigation is ongoing.