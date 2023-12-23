Burnaby couple trying to house elderly woman living at bus stop

A couple in Burnaby has spent the last few weeks trying to find housing for an 81-year-old woman living at a bus stop.

Earlier this month, Jennifer Aalders and her husband Timothy Selby were heading to the dog park when Aalders noticed a woman and all of her belongings sitting on a bench. Aalders approached the woman named Joy to inquire if she needed help.

Joy, who asked CTV News not to use her last name, said she had just been asked to move her belongings after she said someone called the police.

“I was so distressed.” she said. “Lots of wet stuff and tarps, and had to pack it all up, and then these two angels came along. I couldn't believe it.”

Aalders said the couple offered to pack up Joy’s things and take her to a storage locker. During the commute, Aalders said they got to know the woman, who they refer to as nonna.

Joy told CTV News she’d been staying at the bus stop on Renfrew Street for a few days. Prior to that, she’d been living in a van until it was towed. During the towing process, Joy said, the van was damaged.

“I can’t stand the idea of a grandma being homeless,” Aalders said. “When we get older, we’re a bit more vulnerable and I could tell that she just needed help to get housed, warm and safe.”

'DESPERATE SITUATION': 568 SENIORS HOMELESS

Getting Joy housed has proved to be a challenge for the couple, as she’d prefer not to utilize a shelter or a transition house. Selby said his wife has spent hours each week calling organizations, trying to find something that’s suitable for the elderly woman.

In Burnaby, there’s only one homeless shelter and it often lacks appropriate cots that would be ideal for seniors.

The couple started a GoFundMe for Joy, which has raised nearly $3,000. The money has gone toward a short-term living arrangement as well as a haircut.

“For 81 years old, the hairdresser said, you have thick hair,” Joy said.

In the latest Metro Vancouver Homeless count, 568 people over the age of 55 were identified as homeless. Alexis Haig, the manager of senior services at the Burnaby Neighbourhood House, said she’s never seen so many seniors in need of assistance.

“The housing situation is astronomical for some people,” she said. “So the only thing they’re focusing on is how to pay for next month’s rent and (they) are coming to us in a very desperate situation.”

Aalders and Selby said they are committed to finding Joy the safe, appropriate housing that she deserves.

“We’re basically adopting her as our nonna," Aalders said.

