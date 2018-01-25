

CTV Vancouver





Sick kids at BC Children's Hospital met some hockey stars Wednesday in a very appropriately themed room.

The Sedins were on hand to cut the ribbon, officially opening the new Vancouver Canucks themed playroom. The room provides many elements of the game for those unable to get to the rink.

Other players were also in attendance, as was Fin the mascot, to pose for photos and sign autographs.

"Every time you get to come do an experience like this for the kids it's really special," said rookie Brock Boeser.

"To get to know some of these kids, it's really fun and awesome just to see how much we can make their day."

Boeser said the other players were also really excited to visit, saying it's one of their favourite engagements every year.

He said he thought the playroom was "really cool," and made him proud to be involved.

Decked in Canucks colours, the playroom includes an air hockey table, big screen TVs and photos of the players.

Colton Hasebe, a young fan who attended the opening, said the event was very special to him.

"It's super exciting!" he said with a smile.

"I've been a fan of the Canucks since I was little and now I'm getting their signatures."

The Canucks for Kids Fund donated $1 million for the playroom in the new Teck Acute Care Centre on on BC Children's and BC Women's hospitals campus, which will serve some of the hospital's most critically ill patients and their families. The donation will also help support mental health initiatives and other programs.

Donations to the fund can be made online, over the phone or by mail.