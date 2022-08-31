British Columbia marks International Overdose Awareness Day with rallies, vigils
Rallies are being held across the province and country Wednesday as advocates mark International Overdose Awareness Day.
It’s a sombre day that will be felt particularly hard in British Columbia, where the toxic drug crisis is becoming increasingly dire.
More than 10,000 British Columbians have died of an illicit drug overdose since the public health emergency was declared six years ago.
According to the BC Coroner Service, more people died from an illicit drug overdose in the first six months of 2022 than in any other year in the province.
Between Jan. 1 and June 30, 1,095 people died, a toll that is likely to grow as death investigations conclude.
Fentanyl was a factor in a large number of those deaths, found in 83 per cent of investigations. Most people died indoors, not on the street, in residences including private homes, supportive housing, shelters and single-room occupancy hotels.
The BC Civil Liberties Association is renewing its calls for decriminalization.
“Now, more than ever, the need for urgent drug policy change and greater public awareness is vital,” said the BCCLA in a news release.
It’s demanding that all levels of government implement progressive and comprehensive drug laws and policy.
The BCCLA also would like to see an end to the criminalization and stigmatization of drug use and the expansion of harm reduction programs like safe supply and injection sites.
“Together, we are asking for the full decriminalization of all drug possession for personal use, as well as the sharing or selling of drugs for subsistence, to support personal drug use costs, or to provide a safe supply,” wrote the BCCLA.
Advocacy group Moms Stop the Harm will rally in Victoria Wednesday as part of its annual awareness campaign for International Overdose Awareness Day.
It will be followed by an evening vigil where families will talk about the loved ones they lost due to toxic drugs.
Drug user-led organizations across B.C. will also hold a virtual news conference to address the crisis.
The Drug User Liberation Front and Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users submitted an exemption request to the federal government last year to operate a cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine compassion club and fulfillment centre.
Wednesday’s news conference is expected to address Health Canada's response.
Illicit drug toxicity is the leading cause of unnatural death in B.C.
It’s second only to cancer in terms of years of life lost.
Several landmarks in the region will be lit up purple tonight in honour of the British Columbians who’ve died and the loved ones they left behind.
With files from CTV Vancouver’s Kendra Mangione
