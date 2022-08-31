British Columbia marks International Overdose Awareness Day with rallies, vigils

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reassigned ministers Filomena Tassi and Helena Jaczek in a small internal cabinet shuffle at Rideau Hall on Wednesday. In a simple swap of portfolios, Jaczek has been named Canada's new public services and procurement minister, while Tassi is taking on the lower-profile role as the minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario.

A small cabinet shuffle takes place at Rideau Hall, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.

    NEW | 'Fully operational': New coast guard base opens on Vancouver Island

    A new coast guard base has opened at the northern tip of Vancouver Island in Port Hardy, B.C. Locals and the Canadian Coast Guard celebrated the grand opening of the station, called the Canadian Coast Guard Hardy Bay Base, at a ceremony Tuesday. The 16,000-square-foot station was funded by the federal government and includes office spaces, storage spaces for vessels and emergency response equipment, and houses a large drive-on floating dock so that specialized equipment can be loaded onto coast guard ships.

    The new Canadian Coast Guard base in Port Hardy, B.C., is pictured during a grand opening ceremony. Aug. 30, 2022. (Canadian Coast Guard)

  • Langford's newest park named in honour of two men who died fighting fire in 1967

    A new city park in Langford, B.C., has been named after two firefighters who died while attending a nearby fire on Skirt Mountain more than 50 years ago. During the summer of 1967, Vancouver Island was experiencing an extremely hot and dry summer. Two pilots, Alex Davidson and Robert Moore, were piloting a Canso water bomber stationed in Prince George, B.C., when a decision was made to reposition the plane at Patricia Bay off Vancouver Island.

