

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





Mounties in Revelstoke are praising the actions of a boy who spotted a submerged vehicle in Griffin Lake and helped them close a 27-year-old cold case, after a woman's body was found inside the car.

Revelstoke RCMP Cpl. Thomas Blakney told CTV News Vancouver police were notified of the discovery on Aug. 21, after the boy -- 13-year-old Max Werenka -- told his mother, who called police.

The family lives in Sherwood Park, Alta., near Edmonton, but runs Griffin Lake Cabins on the shore of the lake roughly 30 kilometres west of Revelstoke.

Two officers were sent to the lake to investigate, and Werenka took them to the scene on one of the family's boats, Blakney said.

"The boy was able to jump into the water, go down and take a photo, and then produce the photo to the members," he said.

The photo -- captured on Werenka's GoPro camera -- showed the undercarriage of a car. Blakney said this suggests that it had been driven off the Trans Canada Highway 10 feet away, turning over before coming to a rest at the bottom of the lake, about 15 feet down.

"Not too many abandoned vehicles turn upside down," he said.



The image captured on the boy's GoPro camera (Revelstoke RCMP)

On Saturday, the RCMP's Underwater Recovery Team was sent to take a closer look at the vehicle.

"They went down there and right away were able to determine a licence plate," Blakney said. "Members attending the scene there conducted a licence check and determined this vehicle had been missing since 1992."

Crews worked with a local towing company to haul the 1980s-era Honda Accord out of the water. They also contacted the BC Coroners Service, because they found the body of a woman inside.

Blakney said there is no indication of criminality involved in the woman's death. He declined to identify the woman, but did say that her family has been notified that her body was found.

"I'm glad for them and my thoughts and prayers also go out for them, but I'm glad that there's ... some form of closure for the family," he said.

As for Werenka, Blakney said the whole Revelstoke detachment is "very appreciative" of his efforts.

"I think it's outstanding," Blakney said. "How many people have passed and come across this before? We don't know. We've never had any reports of such, but it's possible someone saw it in the past."

"In this case, the boy, you know, he tells his mom," he added. "He's curious. Maybe we'll see his application one day, with the RCMP. That's good detective work on his part."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's David Molko